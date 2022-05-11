    ADL invitato da un tifoso bianconero a farsi una foto, la reazione del presidente!

    Carmine Acierno
    Aurelio De Laurentiis presente a Milano per la riunione di Lega è stato invitato da un tifoso bianconero a farsi una foto. La reazione del presidente difende la fede partenopea.

    Di seguito il video riportato da TMW:

