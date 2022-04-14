    Freddy Rincon non ce l’ha fatta: arriva il cordoglio della SSC Napoli

    Lutto in casa Napoli: si è spento l’ex calciatore azzurro Freddy Rincon. Anche la Ssc Napoli si è unita al dolore della famiglia:

