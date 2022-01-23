Gli azzurri in direzione Maradona, la foto esclusiva di MondoNapoli

In vista del match contro la Salernitana, gli azzurri dall’ Hotel Caracciolo sono diretti verso lo stadio Diego Armando Maradona per i preparativi della gara. Da evidenziare il supporto dei tifosi a sostegno della squadra.

