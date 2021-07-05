    Cm.it – Offerta del PSG per Koulibaly: secca la risposta del Napoli

    Scritto da:
    Gianpaolo Bianconcini
    -

    La redazione di calciomercato.it ha svelato di un’offerta di 40 milioni fatta dal Paris Saint Germain per Kalidou Koulibaly.

    Il Napoli, ritenendo la cifra non congrua, ha rispedito l’offerta al mittente.

