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Lunedì 12 Ottobre 2026 Ultima notizia alle 17:47
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Villarreal accoglie il Napoli: settore ospiti esaurito per i tifosi azzurri

Il Villarreal accoglie il Napoli all'Estadio de la Cerámica per la Champions: settore ospiti riservato ai tifosi azzurri, attesi in oltre 1.600.

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Estadio de la Cerámica, lo stadio che ospita Villarreal-Napoli in Champions League
Foto: Oldelpaso / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0), rielaborata da MondoNapoli
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Il Villarreal accoglierà il Napoli all’Estadio de la Cerámica per la prossima gara di Champions League in programma domani sera.

Un’attenzione particolare è stata riservata al settore ospiti, che sarà dedicato esclusivamente ai tifosi napoletani. Il club locale ha predisposto l’area per garantire accoglienza e sicurezza ai sostenitori azzurri che raggiungeranno la Spagna.

Oltre 1.600 tifosi azzurri sono attesi nel settore ospiti, già esaurito, per testimoniare la forte presenza napoletana anche in trasferta.

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