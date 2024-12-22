Serie A, Napoli-Venezia: il Maradona sarà tutto pieno! Ecco il numero degli spettatori

Matteo Iannone
Il Napoli di Antonio Conte chiuderà il suo 2024 domenica 29 dicembre alle ore 15:00, al Maradona contro il Venezia di Di Francesco. In vista dell’ultima gara dell’anno, lo stadio sarà tutto pieno, saranno circa 50.000 gli spettatori sugli spalti.

