Mathias Olivera e André-Frank Zambo Anguissa potrebbero essere convocati già per la gara del 17 ottobre contro il Venezia, scrive Tuttosport.

Per la trasferta di Champions League contro il Villarreal, invece, non sono previsti cambiamenti nell’elenco degli indisponibili. Il gruppo azzurro sosterrà questa mattina l’ultimo allenamento prima della partenza per Vila-real. In serata, alle 19.15, Massimiliano Allegri e Rafa Marin presenteranno la sfida agli spagnoli all’Estadio de la Ceramica, come riportato dal quotidiano.