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Lunedì 12 Ottobre 2026 Ultima notizia alle 09:27
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Fonte: Tuttosport

Olivera e Anguissa verso il rientro: Allegri può recuperarli per la sfida al Venezia

Tuttosport segnala il possibile recupero di Olivera e Anguissa per la gara del Napoli contro il Venezia del 17 ottobre.

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Frank Anguissa
Fonte immagine: Profilo Instagram di Rasmus Hojlund
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Mathias Olivera e André-Frank Zambo Anguissa potrebbero essere convocati già per la gara del 17 ottobre contro il Venezia, scrive Tuttosport.

Per la trasferta di Champions League contro il Villarreal, invece, non sono previsti cambiamenti nell’elenco degli indisponibili. Il gruppo azzurro sosterrà questa mattina l’ultimo allenamento prima della partenza per Vila-real. In serata, alle 19.15, Massimiliano Allegri e Rafa Marin presenteranno la sfida agli spagnoli all’Estadio de la Ceramica, come riportato dal quotidiano.

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