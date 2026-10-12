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Allegri valuta McTominay titolare col Villarreal: “Sta decisamente meglio”

Scott McTominay può tornare titolare nel Napoli: Allegri conferma il recupero, ma decide solo domani.

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Scott McTominay, centrocampista del Napoli, in recupero per la sfida col Villarreal
Foto: Bryan Berlin / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0), rielaborata da MondoNapoli
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Scott McTominay è in netto recupero e potrebbe tornare titolare nel Napoli già dalla sfida contro il Villarreal in Champions League, in programma domani. In conferenza stampa, Massimiliano Allegri ha fatto il punto sulle sue condizioni: “Sta decisamente meglio. Domani mattina valuterò se farlo giocare dall’inizio oppure no. Credo di sì” ha spiegato il tecnico azzurro, come riportato dalla nostra redazione.

Allegri ha sottolineato anche l’importanza di un recupero graduale per tutti gli elementi della rosa: “Abbiamo dei giocatori che sono rientrati dopo diversi mesi, qualcuno ha poche gare nelle gambe”.

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