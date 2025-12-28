SOCIAL – Milinkovic Savic: “Non dimentichiamo i 3 punti!”

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
Vanja Milinkovic Savic, portiere del Napoli, sul suo profilo Instagram ha pubblicato un post dopo la vittoria sulla Cremonese per 0-2. Ecco le sue parole:

“Andiamo a casa ragazzi. Non dimentichiamo i 3 punti!”.

