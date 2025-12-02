SOCIAL – Rrahmani al Gran Galà: “Sono fatto per fare di più”

Amir Rrahmani, difensore del Napoli, è stato premiato al Gran Galà Del Calcio ieri sera come miglior difensore della Serie A 2024/25. Il kosovaro, tramite il suo profilo Instagram ha scritto:

“Sono fatto per fare di più”.

