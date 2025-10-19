SOCIAL – Beukema: “Testa alla prossima”

Sam Beukema, difensore del Napoli, dopo la sconfitta contro il Torino per 1-0, ha pubblicato un piccolo messaggio nelle sue storie Instagram.

“Testa alla prossima“, l’ex Bologna vuole voltare subito pagina.

