SOCIAL – Beukema” Vittoria di gruppo!”

Sam Beukema, difensore del Napoli, sul suo profilo Instagram ha esultato per la vittoria in rimonta ai danni del Genoa per 2-1. Ecco le parole dell’olandese:

“Vittoria di gruppo!“.

