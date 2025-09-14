SOCIAL – Di Lorenzo: “Grande prova di squadra!”

Giovanni Di Lorenzo, difensore e capitano del Napoli, sul suo profilo Instagram ha esultato per la grande vittoria di ieri sera contro la Fiorentina. Ecco le parole del 22 azzurro:

“Altri 3 punti, grande prova di squadra!“.

