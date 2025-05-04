SOCIAL – Mazzocchi esulta dopo Lecce: “Duri a morire ragazzi”

Matteo Iannone
Dopo la vittoria di Lecce e il sogno Scudetto più vicino, Pasquale Mazzocchi, terzino del Napoli ha pubblicato un post sul suo profilo Instagram. Ecco le parole del numero 30 azzurro:

Duri a morire ragazzi, duri a morire”.

