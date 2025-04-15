Mazzocchi: “Serate come queste fanno bene al cuore”

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
Pasquale Mazzocchi, terzino del Napoli, ha pubblicato un post sul suo profilo Instagram inerente alla gara vinta ieri contro l’Empoli. Queste le parole del 30 azzurro:

“Serate come queste fanno bene al CUORE, grazie NAPOLI continuiamo così”.

