Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
SOCIAL - Rrahmani soddisfatto: "Bellissimo pomeriggio al Maradona"

Amir Rrahmani, difensore del Napoli, sul proprio profilo Instagram, ha pubblicato un post inerente alla vittoria sulla Fiorentina. Il difensore kosovaro, soddisfatto della vittoria e della coreografia ha scritto:

“Bellissimo pomeriggio al Maradona“.

