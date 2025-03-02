SOCIAL – Raspadori: “Con questo spirito”

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
SOCIAL - Raspadori: "Con questo spirito"

Jack Raspadori, attaccante del Napoli, sul suo profilo Instagram ha scritto un messaggio inerente alla gara tra Napoli e Inter. Ecco le sue parole:

Con questo spirito, in un’atmosfera fantastica”.

Articolo precedenteSerie A, Milan-Lazio 1-2: i rossoneri in dieci uomini la riprendono, poi Pedro la decide al 97′
Articolo successivoRAI, Venerato: “Billing? Manna lo voleva già in estate”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE