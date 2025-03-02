SOCIAL – Billing esulta: “E’ semplice..”

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
Philip Billing, centrocampista del Napoli, sul suo profilo Instagram ha festeggiato la sua prima rete in maglia azzurra contro l’Inter. Ecco le parole del danese:

E’ semplice… Forza Napoli Sempre”.

