SOCIAL – Neres: “Buon anno a tutti voi!”

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
SOCIAL - Neres: "Buon anno a tutti voi!"

David Neres, attaccante del Napoli, ha festeggiato la vittoria contro il Venezia ed ha augurato a tutti i tifosi azzurri un buon anno. Ecco le sue parole sul suo profilo Instagram:

Buon anno a tutti voi!”

Articolo precedenteSerie A, Juventus-Fiorentina 2-2: Sottil all’87 riprende i bianconeri
Articolo successivoSOCIAL – Raspadori: “Siete stati fantastici, grande emozione il ritorno al gol”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE