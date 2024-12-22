SOCIAL – Rrahmani dopo la rete: “un’altra”

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
SOCIAL - Rrahmani dopo la rete: "un'altra"

Amir Rrahmani, difensore del Napoli, ha scritto sul suo profilo Instagram ufficiale “un’altra“, riferendosi alla vittoria a Genova per 1-2. Dopo la rete e la vittoria, il centrale kosovaro festeggia.

Articolo precedenteIl PSG fa fuori Skriniar: non convocato neanche per la partita di Coppa di Francia
Articolo successivoSerie A, Napoli-Venezia: il Maradona sarà tutto pieno! Ecco il numero degli spettatori

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE