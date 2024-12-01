SOCIAL – Juan Jesus vicino a Bove: “Forza amico mio”

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
SOCIAL - Juan Jesus vicino a Bove: "Forza amico mio"

Oltre a Lukaku ed a tanti altri calciatori, si aggiunge anche Juan Jesus, il difensore del Napoli ha scritto un piccolo messaggio per Edoardo Bove. Queste le parole del centrale azzurro:

“Forza amico mio”.

Articolo precedenteComunicato Fiorentina: Bove in terapia intensiva, esclusi danni cardio-respiratori
Articolo successivoDazn – Politano: “McTominay fantastico, Scudetto? Presto”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE