SOCIAL – Politano: “Con pazienza e determinazione”

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
SOCIAL - Politano: "Con pazienza e determinazione"

Matteo Politano, attaccante del Napoli, dopo la gara vinta contro la Roma per 1-0 sul suo profilo Instagram ha scritto un messaggio inerente alla vittoria. Queste le sue parole:

Con pazienza e determinazione. Freddi, lucidi, uniti”.

Articolo precedenteDAZN – Roma, Hummels dopo il KO: “Il gol? Non ho difeso bene”
Articolo successivoSOCIAL – Folorunsho: “Questi siamo noi: vincenti”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE