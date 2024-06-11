Meret su Instagram: “Forza Azzurri!”

Scritto da:
Matteo Iannone
-
Meret su Instagram:

Alex Meret, portiere del Napoli, su Instagram ha pubblicato un’immagine con la maglia della Nazionale contenente un messaggio in vista di Euro2024. Questo il messaggio del portiere azzurro:

Tra pochi giorni si comincia! Pronti per Euro2024″.

