Video – Il Napoli si schiera contro il razzismo: “Abbracciamo l’uguaglianza”

Ivan Holmes
Il Napoli si è schierato al fianco di Juan Jesus e contro il razzismo. Con un video sui social gli azzurri hanno voluto mandare un messaggio al mondo: “Abbracciamo l’uguaglianza. Contro il razzismo, tutti gli occhi contano”.

Ecco il video:

