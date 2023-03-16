FOTO – Lozano esulta sotto la curva, il post: “Ti voglio tanto bene Napoli!”

Bellissimo messaggio di Lozano su Instagram, che ha celebrato il passaggio del turno del Napoli con una dedica a compagni e tifosi: Ti voglio tanto bene Napoli. Ecco il post:

