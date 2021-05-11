Edo De Laurentiis si complimenta con la squadra: “Manita e Champions!”

Gabriella Mosca
Dopo i complimenti del patron azzurro arrivano anche quelli del vicepresidente Edoardo De Laurentiis che affida a Instagram il suo pensiero: “Bravi ragazzi. Ottima partita! Manita… Champions!”. 

