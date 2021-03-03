Djuricic: “Abbiamo provato a vincerla in tutti i modi, ci teniamo un punto importante”

Simone Soriano
Filip Djuricic, attaccante del Sassuolo, ha commentato così sui social il pareggio contro il Napoli: “Siamo sulla strada giusta. Abbiamo provato a vincerla in tutti i modi ma ci teniamo un punto importante”. Di seguito il post:

