FOTO – Ghoulam sui social: “Passaggio del turno: fatto!”

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Dopo la vittoria del Napoli in Coppa Italia contro l’Empoli è arrivato anche il commento di Faouzi Ghoulam, che sui social scrive: “Passaggio del turno: fatto!”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE