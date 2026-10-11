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Domenica 11 Ottobre 2026 Ultima notizia alle 20:27
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Il Napoli riduce il distacco dal Milan a due punti in classifica

Napoli a quota 10 punti in Serie A 2026-27 accorcia il margine sul Milan, ora avanti di due punti nella graduatoria.

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Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, casa del Napoli durante la stagione di Serie A 2026-27
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Il Napoli è ora a due punti dal Milan in classifica, con 10 punti contro i 12 dei rossoneri.

La posizione degli azzurri li mantiene nel gruppo di testa, con Inter e Lazio appaiate al comando a quota 16 e Roma poco dietro con 14. Gli azzurri condividono il punteggio con Juventus e Frosinone.

Dopo il rallentamento del Milan, il gruppo di testa si compatta.

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