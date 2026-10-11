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Domenica 11 Ottobre 2026 Ultima notizia alle 23:27
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La Juventus supera il Napoli in classifica: azzurri a quota 10 punti

La Juventus supera il Napoli e si porta a 11 punti in classifica Serie A 2026-27. Azzurri dietro di un punto, Inter e Lazio guidano il campionato con 16 punti.

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Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, sede delle partite casalinghe del Napoli in Serie A 2026-27
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La Juventus scavalca il Napoli in classifica con 11 punti, lasciando gli azzurri a quota 10 dopo le prime giornate della Serie A 2026-27. In testa ci sono Inter e Lazio a 16 punti.

Dietro Inter e Lazio, la Roma è a 14 punti, poi Cagliari e Milan. La Juventus raggiunge il Como a 11, mentre il Napoli resta a 10.

Segnali di ripresa si erano già visti nella riduzione del distacco dal Milan.

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