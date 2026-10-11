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Domenica 11 Ottobre 2026 Ultima notizia alle 18:37
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Badiashile carica il Napoli: “Concentrati su martedì!”

Benoit Badiashile carica il Napoli su Instagram verso la sfida di Champions League contro il Villarreal: «Concentrati su martedì!»

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Benoit Badiashile, difensore del Napoli, in attesa della gara di Champions contro il Villarreal
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Benoit Badiashile Dopo la vittoria in Serie A contro il Frosinone, il difensore francese ha condiviso un messaggio su Instagram : “Passo dopo passo. Concentrati su martedì! Forza Napoli”, come riporta la fonte.

La presenza di Badiashile, già titolare contro il Frosinone, offre soluzioni aggiuntive per il tecnico in vista della Champions League. Badiashile è stato analizzato anche da MondoNapoli dopo il debutto contro il Frosinone.

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