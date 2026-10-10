IN BREVE

Kevin De Bruyne è l’MVP di Napoli-Frosinone, terminata 3-0 allo Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Il centrocampista belga ha realizzato una doppietta risultando il migliore in campo, secondo Sky Sport.

L’altra rete del Napoli porta la firma di Noa Lang, anch’egli tra i più positivi nella formazione guidata da Massimiliano Allegri. Nessun giocatore azzurro è stato valutato sotto il 6, a conferma della prova convincente offerta dalla squadra.

Nel Frosinone, il portiere Stefano Palmisani emerge come migliore tra i suoi; si sono distinti positivamente anche Calò e Schimd. Le valutazioni sono invece insufficienti per Raimondo e Kvernadze, come scrive Sky Sport nella rubrica delle pagelle curate da Riccardo Gentile.