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Sabato 10 Ottobre 2026
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Fonte: Sky Sport

Napoli-Frosinone 3-0, De Bruyne MVP: le pagelle secondo Sky Sport

Napoli-Frosinone 3-0: De Bruyne è l'MVP delle pagelle secondo Sky Sport, doppietta e prova super. Riepilogo dei migliori e peggiori in campo.

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Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
Foto: Joris / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0), rielaborata da MondoNapoli
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IN BREVE
  • De Bruyne protagonista con una doppietta e premiato come MVP della gara
  • Noa Lang segna il terzo gol e riceve valutazioni alte tra gli azzurri
  • Palmisani migliore del Frosinone, insufficienza per Raimondo e Kvernadze
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Kevin De Bruyne è l’MVP di Napoli-Frosinone, terminata 3-0 allo Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Il centrocampista belga ha realizzato una doppietta risultando il migliore in campo, secondo Sky Sport.

L’altra rete del Napoli porta la firma di Noa Lang, anch’egli tra i più positivi nella formazione guidata da Massimiliano Allegri. Nessun giocatore azzurro è stato valutato sotto il 6, a conferma della prova convincente offerta dalla squadra.

Nel Frosinone, il portiere Stefano Palmisani emerge come migliore tra i suoi; si sono distinti positivamente anche Calò e Schimd. Le valutazioni sono invece insufficienti per Raimondo e Kvernadze, come scrive Sky Sport nella rubrica delle pagelle curate da Riccardo Gentile.

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