Serie A – Atalanta Como: si gioca alle 21:45 causa maltempo

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

L’orario di inizio della gara di chiusura della quinta giornata di Serie A, prevista al Gewiss Stadium tra Atalanta e Como, è stato procrastinato alle 21:45.

Causa maltempo la partita inizierà dunque con 45 minuti di ritardo.

