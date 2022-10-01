LIVE – Doppio cambio azzurro: Simeone prende il posto di Raspadori, Ndombele subentra per Zielinski

Salvatore Moriello
Doppio cambio per Spalletti al minuto 61′ che inserisce Simeone al posto di Raspadori, sottotono durante tutta la partita. Entra anche Ndombele che subentra al posto di un buon Zielinski.

