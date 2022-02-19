Il Mattino: Fabian recuperato per Cagliari, giocherà con una fasciatura

Fabian Ruiz

L’edizione odierna de Il Mattino ha aggiornato sulle condizioni di Fabian Ruiz in vista di Cagliari-Napoli:

“Anche Fabian è uscito a pezzi: sono stati necessari cinque punti per cucire la ferita. Giocherà con una fasciatura a Cagliari“.

