Tuttosport: Insigne si è spento, per vincere il Napoli aveva bisogno di lui

Scritto da:
Michele Cecere
-

Oggi Tuttosport scrive le pagelle di Barcellona-Napoli, intitolando l’articolo “si è spento Insigne”. Il capitano del Napoli è tra i pochi insufficienti di giornata:

Il Napoli per vincere avrebbe avuto bisogno di lui“.

Articolo precedenteCdS – Zielinski: “Dal Napoli voglio di più, al Maradona dobbiamo vincere…”
Articolo successivoLe note di MN / Ruiz e Koulibaly sugli scudi, Osimhen da rivedere

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE