PRIMA PAGINA – Tuttosport: “Ruiz-Insigne: canta Napoli”

Gaetano Formisano
Il quotidiano Tuttosport dedica parte della prima pagina odierna alla vittoria del Napoli per 3-0 ai danni del Bologna. Ecco l’immagine del quotidiano:

