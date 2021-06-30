Sky – Napoli, offerta del Galatasaray per Mario Rui. I dettagli

Scritto da:
Antonio De Filippo
-

Mario Rui via da Napoli? Secondo quanto riportato da Gianluca Di Marzio su Sky, il laterale portoghese sarebbe finito nel mirino del Galatasaray.

L’offerta si aggira sui 5-6 milioni di euro. Seguiranno aggiornamenti…

Articolo precedenteSky – Xhaka si avvina alla Roma: il punta sulla trattativa Roma-Arsenal
Articolo successivoGazzetta – Giuntoli ci prova per Emerson Palmieri, con l’aiuto di Spalletti

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE