PRIMA PAGINA – Il Mattino: “Audio del Var cancellato”, si riapre il caso Pjanic

Elia Falco
Nella sua Prima Pagina, il quotidiano Il Mattino dedica uno spazio allo sport trattando il caso Pjanic del discusso Inter-Juventus 2-3 del 28 aprile 2018. “Audio del Var cancellato”.

