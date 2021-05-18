PRIMA PAGINA – Corriere dello Sport: “Juve o Napoli, Allegri decidi”

Giorgia Petrone
Il titolo principale del Corriere dello Sport di oggi 18 maggio è dedicato al futuro di Massimiliano Allegri, diviso tra Juventus, Napoli e real Madrid. In taglio alto, il rinnovo di Mancini mentre in basso il focus sul futuro di Cristiano Ronaldo.

 

