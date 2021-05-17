Azzi: “Gattuso criticato, il Napoli ha fatto 120 punti in 60 gare, arrossisco anch’io, vi spiego”

Scritto da:
Pasquale Caldarelli
-

Marco Azzi, giornalista de “La Repubblica”, ha pubblicato su Twitter un suo pensiero riguardante il Napoli di Gattuso. Di seguito il Tweet:

Articolo precedenteGazzetta – Spalletti ancora favorito per la panchina, ma spuntano tre alternative
Articolo successivoGazzetta – Il Napoli festeggia a Firenze e Gattuso si complimenta con i suoi

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE