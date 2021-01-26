PRIMA PAGINA – Il Mattino: “Basta bicchieri mezzi pieni”

Scritto da:
Elia Falco
-

La prima pagina de Il Mattino dà risalto alla situazione attuale del Napoli, in particolare scrive: “Napoli, né alibi né nostalgie, ma basta bicchieri mezzi pieni”

