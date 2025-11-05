Prima pagina Il Mattino – ” Napoli, solo 0-0. E adesso anche i play-off si allontanano “

Scritto da:
Francesco Napolitano
Ecco la prima pagina dell’edizione odierna del quotidiano Il Mattino, che ha aperto con il pareggio del Napoli contro l’Eintracht, per 0-0. “Occasione sprecata”, si legge sull’articolo in primo piano.

