MONDONAPOLI LIVE – Siamo in diretta con lo speciale con Maurizio de Giovanni

Scritto da:
Nicola Izzo
-

MondoNapoli Live è ora in onda con una nuova puntata di MondoNapoli Live. Con noi ci sarà il mitico Maurizio De Giovanni per parlare di un simbolo di questa città, Maradona. Questi i link per seguire la diretta:

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE