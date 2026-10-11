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Domenica 11 Ottobre 2026 Ultima notizia alle 23:27
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Fonte: Tuttosport

Tuttosport assegna 6 a Politano per il contributo nel finale di Napoli-Frosinone

Tuttosport ha dato voto 6 a Politano per il contributo nei minuti finali contro il Frosinone. Ecco le valutazioni dei quotidiani.

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Matteo Politano, attaccante del Napoli, in campo durante Napoli-Frosinone
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Matteo Politano è entrato nel finale della partita tra Napoli e Frosinone, Tuttosport gli ha assegnato un voto 6, sottolineando che era in dubbio alla vigilia

Il Mattino ha spiegato che Politano si è ritrovato con la squadra abbassata per scelta tattica, agendo come sponda per Lucca Corriere dello Sport specifica che ha tentato un tiro, risultato però debole. Le altre principali testate – Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere della Sera, Repubblica – non hanno assegnato voto.

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