Matteo Politano è entrato nel finale della partita tra Napoli e Frosinone, Tuttosport gli ha assegnato un voto 6, sottolineando che era in dubbio alla vigilia

Il Mattino ha spiegato che Politano si è ritrovato con la squadra abbassata per scelta tattica, agendo come sponda per Lucca Corriere dello Sport specifica che ha tentato un tiro, risultato però debole. Le altre principali testate – Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere della Sera, Repubblica – non hanno assegnato voto.