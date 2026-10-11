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Domenica 11 Ottobre 2026 Ultima notizia alle 19:27
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Benoit Badiashile debutta al Maradona: applausi e omaggio del Napoli

Debutto positivo per Benoit Badiashile al Maradona, accolto dagli applausi dei tifosi e omaggiato dal Napoli sui social. L'esordio fa ben sperare Allegri.

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Benoit Badiashile durante il suo debutto al Maradona con la maglia del Napoli
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Benoit Badiashile ha debuttato dal primo minuto al Maradona, accolto dagli applausi dei tifosi. Il Napoli lo ha subito omaggiato sui social dopo la partita.

La sua prestazione è stata di altissimo livello, come sottolineato dalle cronache. Secondo la fonte, questo esordio può essere l’inizio di una bella storia per Badiashile in azzurro.

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