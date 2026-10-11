Benoit Badiashile ha debuttato dal primo minuto al Maradona, accolto dagli applausi dei tifosi. Il Napoli lo ha subito omaggiato sui social dopo la partita.

La sua prestazione è stata di altissimo livello, come sottolineato dalle cronache. Secondo la fonte, questo esordio può essere l’inizio di una bella storia per Badiashile in azzurro.