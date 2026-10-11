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Alisson Santos pubblica una foto con Olivera in panchina prima di Napoli-Frosinone

Alisson Santos ha condiviso su Instagram una foto con Mathias Olivera in panchina prima del match contro il Frosinone, mostrando la loro vicinanza alla squadra.

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Alisson Santos e Mathias Olivera seduti in panchina prima di Napoli-Frosinone
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Alisson Santos ha pubblicato ieri su Instagram una foto che lo ritrae seduto in panchina insieme a Mathias Olivera prima del match tra Napoli e Frosinone.

Alisson Santos ha scritto su Instagram che la foto rappresenta l’unione del gruppo e la voglia di lottare insieme.

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