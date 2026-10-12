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Lunedì 12 Ottobre 2026 Ultima notizia alle 13:37
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Fonte: Corriere del Mezzogiorno

Badiashile offre ad Allegri nuove soluzioni per la difesa del Napoli

Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno sottolinea la crescita di Badiashile, ora risorsa per la difesa del Napoli grazie anche alla fiducia di Allegri.

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Benoît Badiashile, difensore del Napoli durante una partita di Serie A
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Benoît Badiashile è tornato titolare dopo sette mesi nella partita contro il Frosinone, mostrando subito di poter essere utile al Napoli. Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno sottolinea la solidità di Badiashile in marcatura e negli appoggi, con attenzione su Ghedjemis.

Allegri può schierarlo sia centrale che sul centrosinistra, soluzione utile per una difesa che ha sofferto in passato, scrive il quotidiano.

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