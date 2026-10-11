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Domenica 11 Ottobre 2026
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De Bruyne firma una doppietta, Allegri lancia Giovane dal rientro e cambia volto al Napoli

Doppietta di De Bruyne e ritorno positivo di Giovane con assist, secondo la fonte. Allegri ruota molto il Napoli e cambia il volto alla squadra.

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Kevin De Bruyne, centrocampista del Napoli, premiato per la doppietta allo Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
fonte foto: Radio Crc
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Kevin De Bruyne segna due gol e Massimiliano Allegri cambia volto al Napoli con le sue scelte dalla panchina nell’ultima partita. Allegri ha sostituito Højlund e Neres al 61′ inserendo Lucca e McTominay; nel finale si è rivisto anche Giovane, tornato in campo dopo un lungo stop.

Giovane è tornato in campo dopo il lungo stop, ha lasciato il segno con una buona prestazione e l’assist per il 3-0 di De Bruyne.

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