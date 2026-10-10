IN BREVE

Leonardo Spinazzola è stato sostituito da Matteo Politano negli ultimi dieci minuti della partita del Napoli. Stando a quanto si apprende, il cambio è stato motivato dalla stanchezza del laterale ex Roma, visibilmente provato durante la gara.

Con l’ingresso di Politano, Giovanni Di Lorenzo è stato spostato sulla corsia mancina, mentre Politano ha preso posizione come esterno destro a tutta fascia. Un aggiustamento tattico attuato da Allegri per questi minuti finali, in una fase delicata dell’incontro.