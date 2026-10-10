 Vai al contenuto
Sabato 10 Ottobre 2026
MondoNapoliTESTATA GIORNALISTICA
PUBBLICITÀ
PARTNER

Spinazzola lascia il campo sfinito: Politano nuovo esterno e Di Lorenzo a sinistra

Spinazzola sostituito da Politano per stanchezza: Di Lorenzo passa sulla fascia sinistra negli ultimi minuti della gara.

di · 1 min
Spinazzola lascia il campo sfinito: Politano nuovo esterno e Di Lorenzo a sinistra
PUBBLICITÀ
IN BREVE
  • Spinazzola esce sfinito negli ultimi dieci minuti di gara
  • Politano entra e si posiziona come esterno destro a tutta fascia
  • Di Lorenzo si sposta temporaneamente sulla corsia mancina
Aggiungi MondoNapoli alle fonti preferite di Google

Leonardo Spinazzola è stato sostituito da Matteo Politano negli ultimi dieci minuti della partita del Napoli. Stando a quanto si apprende, il cambio è stato motivato dalla stanchezza del laterale ex Roma, visibilmente provato durante la gara.

Con l’ingresso di Politano, Giovanni Di Lorenzo è stato spostato sulla corsia mancina, mentre Politano ha preso posizione come esterno destro a tutta fascia. Un aggiustamento tattico attuato da Allegri per questi minuti finali, in una fase delicata dell’incontro.

PUBBLICITÀ
Redazione MN Notizie, mercato e rassegna stampa sul Napoli, ogni giorno. Tutti gli articoli
Non perdere una notizia sul NapoliScegli MondoNapoli come fonte preferita: su Google vedrai più spesso le nostre notizie tra le Notizie principali.Fonte preferita su Google

Leggi anche